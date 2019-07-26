MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $37.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.72. 784,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,098. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.