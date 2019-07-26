MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) will report sales of $92.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.61 million to $93.00 million. MGP Ingredients reported sales of $88.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year sales of $397.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.51 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.17 million, with estimates ranging from $419.23 million to $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

MGPI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. 124,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,464. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

