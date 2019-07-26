Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is benefiting from robust demand for 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers. Microchip also rides on strong demand for memory and analog and interface products. We believe that Microchip's expanding portfolio driven by new product roll outs will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Amtel acquisitions. However, Microchip is bearing the brunt of increasing lead time, slim demand trends in ZTE and Bitcoin business domains. Further, significant exposure to Asian markets amid imposition of tariff owing to trade war between the US and China is likely to weigh on margin expansion. Additionally, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.36.

MCHP traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. 60,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,296. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.19. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 163.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

