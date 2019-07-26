MidasProtocol (MAS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $46,172.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00288675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.01624385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00120564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.