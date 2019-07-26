Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 13,955 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,955 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 495,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 120,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 161,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. 2,227,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,957. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

