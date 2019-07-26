Min H. Kao Sells 166,831 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 166,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $13,481,613.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,411,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Garmin by 762.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.