MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 30.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of MIND C.T.I. worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

