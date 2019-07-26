Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Altria Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after buying an additional 104,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 2,534,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

