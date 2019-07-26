Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,831,000 after purchasing an additional 507,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after purchasing an additional 483,263 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 106,769 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.