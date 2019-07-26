Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $174.47. 69,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,353. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.