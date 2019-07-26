Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,388,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $95.19. 80,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

