Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases 9,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $26,445.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,233.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $166,045. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

JBLU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 191,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,370. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

