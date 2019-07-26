Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 26,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,547,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,989.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,383 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,769. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

