Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 18,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. 1,942,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,651,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

