Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ePlus worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $253,114.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,250.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $148,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $941,209 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.51. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.25.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

