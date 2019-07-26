Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MINI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 457,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 119.6% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 288,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,702 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 66,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MINI. Noble Financial raised shares of McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

