Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of McClatchy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of MINI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4,914.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 66,133 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.