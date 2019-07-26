Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.