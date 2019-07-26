Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $809.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

