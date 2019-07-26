Moneywise Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.24. 1,088,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

