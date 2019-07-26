Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 894,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,579 shares of company stock worth $22,034. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

