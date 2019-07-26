Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Monro updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 4,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54. Monro has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,988,000.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CL King restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.97.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

