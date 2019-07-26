Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Moog had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moog updated its FY19 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

MOG.A stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 257,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,666. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.69. Moog has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

