Morgan Stanley Cuts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $37.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,535. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Cinemark by 110.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cinemark by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Cinemark by 9,592.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

