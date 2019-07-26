Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MORF opened at $19.74 on Monday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

