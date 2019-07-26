M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 972.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.77.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,521 shares of company stock worth $920,389. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 36,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

