M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $168.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $196.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.77.

MTB opened at $163.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $278,509.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,435.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $920,389. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

