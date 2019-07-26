Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Issues Earnings Results

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of MLI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,592. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $340,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

