Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Mullen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.72.

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -31.89. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$9.15 and a 52 week high of C$16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.81%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

