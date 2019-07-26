Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded to Hold by GMP Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by research analysts at GMP Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.75. GMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.72.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 313,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.59. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.15 and a twelve month high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.6671459 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

