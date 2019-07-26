Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 18,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.94. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 632.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 247.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 906.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

