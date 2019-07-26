Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.56% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.