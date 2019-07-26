National Bank Financial Cuts Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$15.50

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s current price.

UNS traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.07. 35,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. Uni Select has a one year low of C$11.47 and a one year high of C$25.40.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$558.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uni Select will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

