National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$24.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.54.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$10.71 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 25,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.92, for a total transaction of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$321,987.60. Also, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 5,500 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$101,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,627.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

