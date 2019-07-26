National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 599,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,097,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,317.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,989. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 398,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 920,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $45,666,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

