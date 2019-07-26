Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.12, 89,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,923,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Navient by 11.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

