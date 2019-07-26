Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Navigator alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on TrovaGene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navigator currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Navigator stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 11,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.28 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 958,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Navigator by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,056,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Navigator by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 168,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.