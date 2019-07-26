NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NCC traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.20 ($2.30). 164,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a market capitalization of $489.54 million and a P/E ratio of 51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.79. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 227.60 ($2.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.47%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

