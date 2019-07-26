Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 346,656 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 156,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytRx in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

