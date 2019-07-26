Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.83. Neonode shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

