Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

NEOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ NEOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 610,660 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

