Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Trading Down 1.5%

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.10, approximately 3,497 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daron Evans acquired 43,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,903.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

