Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NTRP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.46. Neurotrope has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Neurotrope as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

