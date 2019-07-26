New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDU. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $109.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after acquiring an additional 469,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.