New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 120.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 86,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,370. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Saltzman bought 14,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

