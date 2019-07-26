NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.16-8.32 EPS.

NEE stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $208.89. 55,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,400. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $164.25 and a 12-month high of $212.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.14.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.