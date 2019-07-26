Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Earnings Results

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nextgen Healthcare updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.