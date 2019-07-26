Nomura Increases PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target to $79.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

PRO traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. 346,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46. PROS has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.36% and a negative return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in PROS by 17.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,320,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,254,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $15,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 1,589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 616,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 96,249 shares during the period.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

