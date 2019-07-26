Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.83.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NSC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

