Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €42.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.79 ($52.08).

Get Norma Group alerts:

Norma Group stock opened at €32.76 ($38.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($38.88) and a 1-year high of €59.60 ($69.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.10.

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.